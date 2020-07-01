Jewell W. Simon, 77, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Barbour County in Belington.Jewell was born Sunday, May 16, 1943, in Beverly, a daughter of the late Dale and Orpha Higgins Ware. She was the youngest of six children.Left to cherish Jewell’s memory are her four children, Robert Todd Wamsley of Elkins, Leisa Dawn Wamsley of Nashville, TN, Cynthia Blake Wamsley of Gainesville, FL, and Jeremy John W. Simon and fiancé' Amie Lanham of Elkins, her brother and sister in law, Darrell and Patty Ware of Dailey, and one half-brother, Brooks Stalnaker of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Wamsley, Andrew Wamsley, Harrison Wamsley, Clayton Wamsley, Ally Simon, Jaymin Simon and Hayden Sharp and one great-grandson, Everett Wamsley as well as many nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Kim Delauder of Belington.Jewell was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1961 and had attended Davis and Elkins College where she studied fashion design. She had worked as an Insurance Agent with Combined Insurance and as a Real Estate Agent with Century 21. She loved crafting and owned and operated a craft store called “Private Collections” where everything was handmade. She enjoyed music and playing guitar and anything with strings. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Elkins.Jewell’s request for cremation was honored. The family will celebrate her life at a later time and honor her wishes of returning her cremains to Lower Cheat where she was born and raised.

