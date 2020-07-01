Advertisement

Jewell W. Simon

Jewell W. Simon
Jewell W. Simon(Jewell W. Simon)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jewell W. Simon, 77, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society - Barbour County in Belington.Jewell was born Sunday, May 16, 1943, in Beverly, a daughter of the late Dale and Orpha Higgins Ware. She was the youngest of six children.Left to cherish Jewell’s memory are her four children, Robert Todd Wamsley of Elkins, Leisa Dawn Wamsley of Nashville, TN, Cynthia Blake Wamsley of Gainesville, FL, and Jeremy John W. Simon and fiancé' Amie Lanham of Elkins, her brother and sister in law, Darrell and Patty Ware of Dailey, and one half-brother, Brooks Stalnaker of North Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Wamsley, Andrew Wamsley, Harrison Wamsley, Clayton Wamsley, Ally Simon, Jaymin Simon and Hayden Sharp and one great-grandson, Everett Wamsley as well as many nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Kim Delauder of Belington.Jewell was a graduate of Elkins High School with the class of 1961 and had attended Davis and Elkins College where she studied fashion design. She had worked as an Insurance Agent with Combined Insurance and as a Real Estate Agent with Century 21. She loved crafting and owned and operated a craft store called “Private Collections” where everything was handmade. She enjoyed music and playing guitar and anything with strings. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Elkins.Jewell’s request for cremation was honored. The family will celebrate her life at a later time and honor her wishes of returning her cremains to Lower Cheat where she was born and raised.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg police department raises money for K-9

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
The Clarksburg police department is raising funds to get a K-9.

Funerals

Sondra Marie McCune

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Sondra Marie McCune

Funerals

Dana Eugene Bowen

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
Dana Eugene Bowen

Funerals

Dorothy Lee Williams

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Dorothy Lee Williams

Latest News

Funerals

Elisabeth Anne (Bachert) Clayton

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT
Elisabeth Anne (Bachert) Clayton

Funerals

Elisabeth Anne (Bachert) Clayton

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
Elisabeth Anne (Bachert) Clayton

Funerals

Jessie Sylvia Jaye West

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
Jessie Sylvia Jaye West

Funerals

Phyllis Hunter Brittain

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Phyllis Hunter Brittain

Funerals

Janet Elaine Carpenter Burrows

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Janet Elaine Carpenter Burrows

Funerals

Lewis “Kevin” Blake

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
Lewis "Kevin" Blake