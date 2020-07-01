Advertisement

Knee injuries never stopped Bridgeport’s Wilson

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior soccer and basketball star Madie Wilson is as resilient as they come. On June 22, 2019, just months before her senior year, Wilson tore her ACL.

For most players that would end their year, but for Madie that was only the beginning.

Wilson fought through the pain on the pitch to earn second team all-state honors and lead the Indians to the state tournament. She did the same on the hardwood, helping guide the Indians to Charleston with an all-state honorable mention season.

Four weeks ago, Wilson got surgery and can walk just fine. She plans to attend WVU with aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

