Mon County Health Department investigating positive COVID-19 cases of people who went to Morgantown bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department says they are conducting a disease investigation and contract tracing with individuals who went to several downtown Morgantown bars, including one that was connected to an outbreak.

“We do not know where these individuals originally came into contact with COVID-19, but we do know that they spent time in at least three bars, if not more, and two of which they described as being “very crowded,‘” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer.

According to a news release from the health department, the evening of Wednesday, June 24, was a popular time the bars were frequented. The bars include Baby Squirrels Saloon, Big Times and The Back Door.

Four of the individuals visited Baby Squirrels on Wednesday, according to health officials.

Health officials say three cases constitute an outbreak.

“Anyone who has visited these bars, especially on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, should self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and if they have any questions, including about whether or not they should quarantine, they should call the health department at 304-598-5100,” Dr. Smith said.

As of Wednesday, Monongalia County has had a total of 161 cases of COVID-19. The state reported a total of 2,932 cases.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle aches and loss of smell, according to health officials.

