Monongalia County Health Dept. enforcing governor’s gym guidance

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) stresses Gov. Jim Justice’s guidance, updated on June 22, to wear masks at gyms “to the fullest extent,” after one member at the Morgantown Planet Fitness tested positive for coronavirus.

According to MCHD Public Information Officer MaryWade Burnside, this means gym-goers, at the very least, must wear a mask into the facility and into the locker rooms. Masks are not mandatory when performing strenuous activity.

“We are asking people to wear them when they enter a gym, when they’re interacting with staff at the gym, when they’re walking around, when they’re in the locker room,” says Burnside.

“We realize that once they get on a treadmill, that will be a little tricky, so then they can take it off,” she adds.

Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom is calling for a state-wide mask-mandate.

“I’m glad we did as much as we could in Monongalia County, which is mandating a mask to enter a gym and into the locker room,” says Bloom.

“I think the way to go is to have the governor mandate the state of West Virginia to wear a mask, like other states are doing, when you go into a business or if you’re outside and you’re in contact with the public.”

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports Monongalia County has 157 total cases and 14 pending results.

“We’re asking the public to help us corral this virus,” says Burnside.

“The alternative is to shut down businesses. The governor has determined gyms can be open, and we are working to do this in the safest manner possible,” she says.

