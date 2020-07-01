Advertisement

Ohio capital removes statue of namesake Christopher Columbus

Workers remove the Christopher Columbus statue from the Broad Street side of Columbus City Hall in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The city says it will be replaced with a different statue or artwork that reflects diversity.
Workers remove the Christopher Columbus statue from the Broad Street side of Columbus City Hall in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The city says it will be replaced with a different statue or artwork that reflects diversity.(Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio capital named for Christopher Columbus removed a large statue of him outside its city hall on Wednesday, taking down what the mayor described as a symbol of divisiveness and oppression.

The national outcry in recent weeks over racial injustice has amplified criticism that monuments to the explorer honor a legacy linked to the decimation of indigenous peoples.

Columbus city officials said the statue will be put in storage. Mayor Andrew Ginther has said he’s asked the Columbus Art Commission to help figure out what should replace the statue and to reevaluate related symbolism, such as the city’s seal and flag.

Columbus State Community College also recently removed its statue of the namesake.

Another statue of Columbus remains downtown outside the Ohio Statehouse, a few blocks from the city hall. The board that oversees the property is slated to meet July 16 to consider whether that statue should go, too.

