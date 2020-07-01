Advertisement

One person taken to UHC after two vehicle accident

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clarksburg, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to UHC after a two vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911, first responders were called about the accident just before 6 a.m. on Shinnston Pike in Clarksburg.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department and Spelter Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the accident.

Stay with 5 News as we work to learn more details.

