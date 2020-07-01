Advertisement

Ritchie’s Morrison & Dobbins form one of a kind bond

Premier Bank Athlete of the Week
GUS
GUS(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Gus Morrison is a state hurdling champion & an all-state receiver, but his most important title is friend.

Since the second grade, Gus Morrison and his classmate, Andrew Dobbins, have been pretty much inseparable.

“He accidentally pushed me down the bleachers, that’s how me met. Ever since then we just hit it off,” Morrison said.

Dobbins has down syndrome, and is a few years older than Morrison despite being in the same grade. When the two met, Morrison wasn’t super familiar with the condition.

“I had heard of it, but back then I didn’t know what it was,” he said. “I just knew he was one of a kind.”

Morrison said the two click because of their similar interests. They both love fishing, hunting, riding dirt bikes, and of course, playing on the Ritchie County football team. Dobbins is a kicker on the team.

“I just like to hang out with Gus,” Dobbins said. “He’s been catching the ball & I’ve been practicing my kickoffs.”

The two have both been participating in Ritchie’s strength & conditioning period as they prepare to enter their junior years of high school & yet another together on the gridiron.

“Just the way [Andrew] is, he’s always there pushing you and right behind you trying to get you to do better,” Morrison said.

