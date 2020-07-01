Advertisement

Webster County back at 0 COVID-19 cases

Positive case in county was moved to suspected case Wednesday
(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Webster County Health Department said the county has no positive cases of COVID-19 after their positive case was moved to suspected case.

According to the health department, the positive case was moved to a suspected case Wednesday.

The positive individual was found to have two consecutive negative tests, which means the county has no positive cases, health officials said.

The Webster County Health Department is very happy to announce that our Positive county case was moved to a suspected...

Posted by Webster County Health Dept. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Health officials ask the public to continue to wash their hands, social distance and wear face masks.

