Woman who faked her own death sentenced to federal prison

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who faked her own death to avoid sentencing will serve 42 months in prison for health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Tuesday.

Julie Wheeler, who’s from Beckley, was found hiding in her closet after her family reported she fell into the New River Gorge National River and died.

Officers from several agencies, along with rescue crews, conducted a two-day search for Wheeler, which included a helicopter.

They soon found her hiding in a closet in her own home.

According to Stuart, Wheeler and her husband have been charged many times for false reporting of an emergency.

