W.Va. DHHR announces free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia, Preston counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human officials announced free COVID-19 testing opportunities for Monongalia and Preston counties.

Free community testing is being offered as part of Governor Jim Justice’s initiative to increase COVID-19 testing opportunites, according to a news release from DHHR.

Testing will be offered in these counties on July 10 and 11, 2020.

According to DHHR, testing will be held in support from local health departments and state and community partners at the following locations:

Monongalia County

July 10, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Morgantown Farmer’s Market (Downtown)

400 Spruce Street

Morgantown, WV

July 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

661 Green Bag Road

Morgantown, WV

Preston County

July 10 and 11, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kingwood Elementary School

207 S. Price Street

Kingwood, WV

Those getting tested are asked to bring identification. Anyone under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing is free and available to all residents in Monongalia and Preston counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.