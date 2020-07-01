Advertisement

W.Va. state staffer tests positive for virus after wedding

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month, officials said Wednesday.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result.

The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results, he said. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week.

The positive staffer is in good condition, Messina said.

