Bridgeport motivated for move to Class AAA

The defending state champion Tribe will move up a class in 2020
BPORT
BPORT(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Defending AA state champion Bridgeport will not get a chance to defend its AA title in 2020. Instead, the Tribe is moving up to AAA for this upcoming season. But in Bridgeport, all challenge are welcome.

Head coach John Cole and company have returned to Wayne Jamison Field for more strength and conditioning work during Phase II of the WVSSAC’s return to sports.

“We’re going to train like we normally did all along,” Cole said. “The speed and skill is different and in some cases the physicality is different but other than that everything is the same. The way we train and what we do we are not going to change very much.”

The Tribe is slated to open its 2020 campaign against Lewis County on August 28.

