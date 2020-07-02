Festivals postponed were affected financially

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -

Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many remained postponed.

Despite the governor’s permission to resume, many local festivals were canceled or postponed until next year.

The 79th Annual West Virginia Strawberry Festival held in Buckhannon is one of the events that has been pushed back to 2021. Board President, Shane Jenkins said, the choice to postpone will affect their future finances.

“Normally those sponsors that would have came through are having their own hardships right now,” he added.

However, Jenkins said the festival board applied for monetary assistance from the state and local government. They hoped to receive a federal grant to make up for the loss of sponsors due to COVID-19. They planned to hold other fundraisers over the next year to raise money for the 2021 festival.

The Black Heritage Festival postponed until 2021. Board of Directors Chairman, James Griffin said the organization planned to hold online events to teach the community about black history.

However, they also struggled financially. The organization planned to give out 30 scholarships in 2020, but they may not be able to meet their goal.

“A lot of money we depend on from our sponsors are not participating as a result of the virus,” Griffin said.

Other local festivals postponed until 2021 include the Buckwheat Festival and the West Virginia Blackberry Festival.

