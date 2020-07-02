Polar Bear swimmer Bush commits to Fairmont State
Big 10 Honorable Mention selection
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior swimmer Franklin Bush has committed to continue his academic & swimming career at Fairmont State.
Bush signed on Thursday alongside his family members & Polar Bear head swim coach Rob Clevenger. He was an honorable mention Big 10 selection this season specializing in the freestyle.
He plans to study biology with intentions of becoming a dentist.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.