Polar Bear swimmer Bush commits to Fairmont State

Big 10 Honorable Mention selection
Franklin Bush
Franklin Bush(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior swimmer Franklin Bush has committed to continue his academic & swimming career at Fairmont State.

Bush signed on Thursday alongside his family members & Polar Bear head swim coach Rob Clevenger. He was an honorable mention Big 10 selection this season specializing in the freestyle.

He plans to study biology with intentions of becoming a dentist.

