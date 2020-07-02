Polar Bear swimmer Bush commits to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior swimmer Franklin Bush has committed to continue his academic & swimming career at Fairmont State.

Bush signed on Thursday alongside his family members & Polar Bear head swim coach Rob Clevenger. He was an honorable mention Big 10 selection this season specializing in the freestyle.

He plans to study biology with intentions of becoming a dentist.

