Gov. Justice considers making masks mandatory

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice said he is considering making mask mandatory in public buildings where social distancing isn’t as easy.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Justice said he is concerned about the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rising in other states across the nation.

He said he will provide an update next week.

As of 10 a.m., West Virginia reported over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

