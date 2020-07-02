Advertisement

Gov. Justice considers making masks mandatory

Governor Jim Justice said he is considering making mask mandatory in public buildings where social distancing isn’t as easy.
Governor Jim Justice said he is considering making mask mandatory in public buildings where social distancing isn’t as easy.(WSAZ)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice said he is considering making mask mandatory in public buildings where social distancing isn’t as easy.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Justice said he is concerned about the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rising in other states across the nation.

He said he will provide an update next week.

As of 10 a.m., West Virginia reported over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco resigns after 39 years of public service

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One of the most veteran employees of the county announced her resignation Thursday morning. Read her parting words to the county.

News

House Call Bonus Question: July 4 safety

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Dr. Kyle Hurst shares way to stay safe on July 4.

News

Myrtle Beach City Council approves face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in certain public places.

News

Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

West Virginia governor agrees to debate Salango in October

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections, the incumbent Republican’s campaign said Wednesday.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

West Virginia surpasses 3,000 total cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

News

One person taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident

Updated: 8 hours ago
One person was taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident in Harrison County.

WDTV

Festivals postponed were affected financially

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many remained postponed.

News

Art creates dialogue: new mural at Palatine Park strikes a conversation

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A mural that was finished on Monday in Palatine Park, started some controversy among community members in Fairmont.