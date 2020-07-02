Health officials report 47 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Thursday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,053.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 178,238 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,053 total cases and 93 deaths.

DHHR officials say that 580 cases are currently active, and 2,380 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 23 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Ten patients are in ICU, and 5 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (443/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (136/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (66/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (229/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (25/0), Marion (60/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (179/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (11/1), Ohio (99/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (27/1), Preston (67/15), Putnam (59/1), Raleigh (53/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (94/8), Wyoming (7/0).

