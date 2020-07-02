Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina on Wednesday said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result. The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week. Messina said the positive staffer is in good condition.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner. News outlets report WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who faked her own death to get out of a fraud charge has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on Tuesday said 43-year-old Julie M. Wheeler was sentenced for defrauding a federal health care program and now faces local charges for reporting a false emergency. Authorities said Wheeler pleaded guilty to the fraud charge in February but before she could be sentenced, she and her family staged her fall from the Grandview State Park overlook. Eventually, state police found Wheeler at her home in Beckley, hiding in a closet. It's unclear if she has hired a lawyer for the local charges.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Homes in six states across the U.S. can expect to get knocks on their doors from census takers in two weeks. The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it will be part of a soft launch of the next phase of the largest head count in U.S. history. Starting in mid-July, homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the 2020 census will start getting visits from census takers in areas around Beckley, West Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Gardiner, Maine; Kansas City, Missouri; New Orleans; and Oklahoma County, Oklahoma. The census takers will start heading out to homes in the rest of the U.S. later in the month and in August.