Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections. The announcement from the Republican incumbent's campaign comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections. At the time, he called a Republican debate a “waste of time.” A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October. Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni is retiring. The department announced her retirement Wednesday. D’Antoni spent her entire career serving students, including a decade in leadership roles with the department. She was a three-time finalist for the job of state schools superintendent, most recently when interim superintendent Clayton Burch was chosen for the permanent position last month. D’Antoni was the department’s career and technical education officer. She also was a former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education. D'Antoni is the sister of Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni and Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A staffer at West Virginia’s intelligence sharing agency has tested positive for the coronavirus after going to a wedding last month. West Virginia Department of Homeland Security spokesman Lawrence Messina on Wednesday said the Fusion Center employee returned to the agency’s Charleston office on June 22, later learning that someone at the wedding tested positive. The staffer was then tested and received a positive result. The office was shut down and all employees and visitors were tested but received negative results. The Fusion Center will operate remotely through this week. Messina said the positive staffer is in good condition.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Health System has temporarily reopened portions of a hospital shut down by its former owner. News outlets report WVU Medicine held a ceremony Tuesday at Fairmont Medical Center. The hospital will be WVU Medicine’s temporary home in Marion County until it constructs another facility a couple of miles away within a few years. Fairmont Medical Center will serve as an emergency department with 12 emergency beds and 10 inpatient beds. Former owner Alecto Healthcare closed the medical center in March, saying it had lost $19 million over three years and could not find a suitable buyer.