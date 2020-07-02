How to avoid skin irritation by face coverings

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - After Governor Jim Justice announced that wearing a mask in public may be mandatory Thursday afternoon, local experts say facial coverings cause skin irritation for some and provides new and and easy ways to avoid it.

Even as there is a global health crisis, dermatologists say it’s easy for people to get skin irritation from the face coverings.

Dermatologist Beth Santmyire-Rosenberger says covering the face, particularly around our nose and mouth can make our face breakout with a rash.

”A lot of people complain about irritation, some people get scabs and bruises around their face or around their nose and then a lot of people complain about irritation behind the ears,” Rosenburger said.

”If you have one [face coverings] that’s loose and it’s moving on your face, every time you talk and everything you do, then that particularly for people with rosacea or eczema people with irritates them a lot more,” Rosenburger said.

Local experts can agree that there’s one easy method that can make all the difference.

There are different types of face coverings but experts say if you want the most protection, a mask that fits is all you need.

”Masks need to fit appropriately if you’re wearing it loosely down where you’re not covering your nose then you’re not effectively wearing your mask,” Infectious Disease Physician Jonathan Stanley said.

Rosenberger says that along with wearing a fitted face covering, it’s best to put it on and leave it on.

“Taking it on and off and on and off irritates my skin even more than leaving it there,” Rosenberger said.

Masks may become mandatory in buildings according to the governor. Justice will provide an update next week.

