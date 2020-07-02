On Monday, June 29, 2020, the Lord chose to take Lela Mae Cogar home. Her work here on earth was finished. She could finally rest with her loved ones who had gone on before her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil “Hoppy” Cogar; son Virgil Cogar, Jr.; grandson Timmy Cogar; brothers Doy Cogar and Artsil Cogar; and sisters Pauline Howell, Irene Cogar, and Kathleen Darius; daughter-in-law Lorraine Wong. She is survived by her daughter Wilma Lynn Anderson; sons Stanley (wife Lorraine) Cogar, Richard (wife Regina) Cogar, Ronald “Hagen” (companion Melissa Tomlinson) Cogar, and Steven “Booty” Cogar; brothers Freeman Cogar and Lonnie Cogar; sister Louis Cogar; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. Lela’s grandkids were her world. She and Hoppy loved to take the boys to the camp. She loved each and every one in her and their own way. Life went too fast and her kids became adults. The great-grandkids were added memories to her life as she enjoyed hearing about a new baby coming. Granny says: “Kids, do right in this world, make me and Grandpa Hoppy proud. To all the nieces, nephews, caregivers, and friends, thanks for laughs, the love, the help. Thanks and I love you all.” Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Lela’s life will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Rev. Curt Davis officiating. Interment will follow in V & L Cemetery, Laurel Fork. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.