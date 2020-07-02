Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco resigns after 39 years of public service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Janice Cosco’s 39-year career as the Marion County Clerk came to a close Thursday as she resigned from her position. Cosco was not at the courthouse to make the announcement, but did write a letter of gratitude for the people of the county.

“A Letter of Gratitude from Your County Clerk, Janice Cosco

In 1980 I led an active life filled with strong faith, a beautiful family, wonderful friends, good health and a comfortable home. Who could ask for more? But more came. On November 4th, 1980 the residents of Marion County elected me their new County Clerk and have continued to entrust me with the great honor to this day.

As with all new ventures in life, one never fully knows all that they will encounter along their way; it is a learning experience, one day at a time. But one thing that has never wavered since the day that I first took the oath as County Clerk - I was making the commitment to be a public servant to all of the people whom I had lived among my entire life, people who had shown their faith in me on Election Day and now was being given the opportunity to represent. It is a virtue that I value and have expected of each and every member of my staff.

Throughout these 39 years I have been given many opportunities for growth; that growth has come with lots of laughter, some tears and much hard work and determination. I have made lifelong friends through networking with other County Clerks and government officials and have found strength in being a voice for those whom I represent. The world has changed greatly since 1980; some changes have been for the better, some, maybe not so much. But one thing that remains a constant is my desire to do what is best for the citizens of Marion County.

Despite a few bumps along the way, these 39 years in office have been a great ride; however, as is written in the Book of Ecclesiastes, there is a time and season for everything and I, after much prayerful consideration, have decided that it is my time to move over and let someone else take the wheel. I have complete confidence that the Marion County Commission, in conjunction with the Marion County Democratic Executive Committee, will select an individual who will continue to uphold the values that have been the foundation during my service as the Marion County Clerk. I sincerely hope that this chosen individual will find as much blessing in this position as I have.

I extend a heartfelt thank you to my family members who have given tirelessly of themselves and supported me throughout my public service, to my staff (my “Kids”) at the office for their faithful dedication and the countless times that they have represented me through their acts of kindness towards others and most importantly, I thank all of those who have shown their love and support by electing me to serve you as Marion County Clerk over these last 39 years.

For all of this and so much more I remain......

Gratefully yours,

Janice”