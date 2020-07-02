Advertisement

Morgantown 2 making the most of independent season

American Legion season was cancelled for 2020
Quintin
Quintin(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The cancellation of the American Legion season has not completely wiped out prep baseball for the summer. A group of local teams from the surrounding states have come together to play in a 20 game independent season.

One of those teams is Morgantown 2, comprised of mostly Morgantown area players from last year’s Legion state championship Post 2 team. MHS alums and current junior college players, Garrett College’s Quintin Smith & Potomac State’s Devon Neal have return home to play for the team.

The squad will play a fourth of July contest at Mon County Ballpark against Wheeling.

WVU alum and former pro baseball player Andy Altemus is serving as head coach this season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bridgeport football motivated by move to AAA

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

Polar Bear swimmer Bush commits to Fairmont State

Updated: 1 hour ago
Big 10 Honorable Mention selection

Sports

Bridgeport motivated for move to Class AAA

Updated: 20 hours ago
The defending state champion Tribe will move up a class in 2020

Sports

Ritchie's Morrison & Dobbins form one of a kind bond

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Ritchie’s Morrison & Dobbins form one of a kind bond

Updated: 23 hours ago
Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

Sports

Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT

Sports

Knee injuries never stopped Bridgeport’s Wilson

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
Led Indians to soccer & basketball states

Sports

Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
Minor League Baseball has announced that it has cancelled the 2020 season.

Sports

Rucker realizing Mountaineer dream

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT

Sports

Gyorko set to begin eighth MLB season

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT