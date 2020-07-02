Morgantown 2 making the most of independent season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The cancellation of the American Legion season has not completely wiped out prep baseball for the summer. A group of local teams from the surrounding states have come together to play in a 20 game independent season.

One of those teams is Morgantown 2, comprised of mostly Morgantown area players from last year’s Legion state championship Post 2 team. MHS alums and current junior college players, Garrett College’s Quintin Smith & Potomac State’s Devon Neal have return home to play for the team.

The squad will play a fourth of July contest at Mon County Ballpark against Wheeling.

WVU alum and former pro baseball player Andy Altemus is serving as head coach this season.

