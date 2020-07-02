Myrtle Beach City Council approves face mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in certain public places.

The order starts at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and will remain in effect for 67 days, which is through Labor Day, or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the declaration of a civil emergency.

According to the executive order, individuals would be required to wear the face coverings, defined as a “uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands,” when inside retail establishments and food service establishments, and the “enclosed common areas” of overnight accommodations establishments.

Retail establishments are listed as businesses like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, and barbershops and hair salons, among others.

Food service establishments encompass any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-through basis, according to the order.

Overnight accommodations establishments are hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds.

Staff at those businesses will also be required to wear face masks while working in areas open to the general public and in areas where social distancing among employees cannot be observed.

Any person in violation will be guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a penalty of not more than $100.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand and throughout the state.

Several cities across the Palmetto State have passed mandates requiring face masks, including North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

