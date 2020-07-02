Advertisement

Myrtle Beach City Council approves face mask mandate

(Photo: www.nursetogether.com / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)
(Photo: www.nursetogether.com / CC BY 2.0 / License Link)(MGN)(KWQC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in certain public places.

The order starts at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and will remain in effect for 67 days, which is through Labor Day, or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the declaration of a civil emergency.

According to the executive order, individuals would be required to wear the face coverings, defined as a “uniform piece of cloth, fabric, or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands,” when inside retail establishments and food service establishments, and the “enclosed common areas” of overnight accommodations establishments.

Retail establishments are listed as businesses like grocery stores, convenience stores, commercial stores, pharmacies, and barbershops and hair salons, among others.

Food service establishments encompass any business that sells prepared food on a dine-in, delivery, carry-out or drive-through basis, according to the order.

Overnight accommodations establishments are hotels, motels, condos, rental properties and private campgrounds.

Staff at those businesses will also be required to wear face masks while working in areas open to the general public and in areas where social distancing among employees cannot be observed.

Any person in violation will be guilty of a civil infraction punishable by a penalty of not more than $100.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Grand Strand and throughout the state.

Several cities across the Palmetto State have passed mandates requiring face masks, including North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

West Virginia governor agrees to debate Salango in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections, the incumbent Republican’s campaign said Wednesday.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

West Virginia surpasses 3,000 total cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

One person taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
One person was taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident in Harrison County.

WDTV

Festivals postponed were affected financially

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Festivals and fairs were officially able to open in West Virginia on July 1. However, many remained postponed.

News

Art creates dialogue: new mural at Palatine Park strikes a conversation

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A mural that was finished on Monday in Palatine Park, started some controversy among community members in Fairmont.

News

Free coronavirus testing offered at Robert C. Byrd High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The second round of free coronavirus testing took place in Harrison County Wednesday.

News

Harrison County Commissioners continue to hear from community about Stonewall Jackson statue

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Community organizations are beginning to voice their opinions on the removal of a Stonewall Jackson statue on the steps of the courthouse.

News

Harrison County Schools swear-in Dora Stutler as superintendent

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Dora Stutler will precede Dr. Mark Manchin as superintendent of the Harrison County School District.