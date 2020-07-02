Advertisement

Neil McHenry

Neil McHenry
Neil McHenry(Neil McHenry)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
Dennis N. McHenry (Neil), 82, of Bridgeport and formerly of Salem, went to be with the Lord on July 1st 2020 following an extended illness.  He was born in Conaway, Tyler County, on April 13, 1938, a son of the late Donald Okey McHenry and Saramae (Moffitt) McHenry. Neil is survived by his loving wife Sue of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughter Toni Reece and her husband Curry, daughter Dennie Brunetti and husband Chris and son Donny McHenry and wife Cindy, multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Tim McHenry and his wife Connie; and a sister Donna and her husband Darrell. Neil worked for Columbia Gas Transmission for 37 years. Neil was a child of God and his biggest mission was to tell people about Jesus Christ. Neil was a wonderful husband and father and will be truly missed. We love you and miss you. Condolences to the McHenry Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6-8 pm.  A graveside service will be held at Trinity Cemetery, Brushy Fork Road, on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with his son-in-law Chris Brunetti presiding.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

