One person taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident

Harrison County, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to UHC after a motorcycle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the accident happened just before 1:15 a.m. on Route 50, mile marker 69 in Bristol.

The extent of the injuries and the cause of accident are still unknown at this time.

The Salem Fire Department, Salem EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

