Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store reopened with employees from other stores after the building and fuel pumps were cleaned Thursday
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Par Mar store in Marion County temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a news release that they were notified on Wednesday, July 1, that an employee at their BP store #35 in Pleasant Valley tested positive for COVID-19. The last date the employee worked was on Monday, June 29.

Par Mar closed the store and the A&W restaurant located at the same address. The building and fuel pumps were professionally cleaned and disinfected Wednesday evening.

The store reopened Thursday, July 2, with employees from other stores in the area working, the company said.

The company said they are working with other employees who had close contact with the employee who tested positive. All employees who work at the Pleasant Valley Location will be paid during their quarantine.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.  In accordance with our on-going protocols, we will continue to conduct daily cleaning and disinfecting as this unprecedented health pandemic continues,” the company said. “Par Mar Stores is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.”

