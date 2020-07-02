Thursday Evening Forecast | Kicking off July hot!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our first few days of July are rolling in strong with bright sunshine and a mostly dry pattern leading into Independence Day. Daytime temperatures have not been fully committed to that 90-degree mark quite yet, but as we move into our holiday weekend the heat dial cranks another notch and we will meet heatwave criteria soon. With a high UV index thanks to bright sunshine and limited cloud cover, be sure to continuously apply SPF 30 or higher to avoid any sunburn.

Friday: A copy-cat day featuring dry weather and plentiful sunshine, temperatures hovering on either side of 90° during peak afternoon hours. A light breeze from the North keeps our humidity behaving enough so it is only slightly noticeable - mainly during the early morning and late-night hours when our air temperatures drop.

This Weekend: Dry weather continues to dominate the area with rain chances mainly confined to our far Eastern and Northeastern counties. Although high pressure is in place, a backdoor front sinking in from the North will try to produce a few afternoon showers by Sunday. Don’t get bummed out - this forecasted rain chance isn’t enough to ruin any holiday plans including any fireworks. Daytime temperatures will meet heatwave criteria as both Saturday and Sunday we will be in those low 90s for many areas once again.

Next Week: No major changes to the forecast; we are keeping our eye on an Atlantic low climbing up the East coast that could provide us with some rain by the middle of next week. For now, we are keeping our probability of precipitation low (20%) for these days and increasing our humidity a bit.