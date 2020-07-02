Thursday Night Forecast | All Clear for a July Summer Night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our second day of the new Month provided another period of dry weather from start to finish. Early morning fog mixed out to bright sunshine and a few puffy cumulus cotton clouds scattered across that Summer sky. Temperatures generally hovered in those mid-upper 80s for much of the afternoon with some areas just touching 90 for a brief period of time. High pressure remains in control with more dry weather to enjoy again tomorrow.

Friday: A copy-cat day featuring dry weather and plentiful sunshine, temperatures hovering on either side of 90° during peak afternoon hours. A light breeze from the North keeps our humidity behaving enough so it is only slightly noticeable - mainly during the early morning and late-night hours when our air temperatures drop.

This Weekend: Dry weather continues to dominate the area with rain chances mainly confined to our far Eastern and Northeastern counties. Although high pressure is in place, a backdoor front sinking in from the North will try to produce a few afternoon showers by Sunday. Don’t get bummed out - this forecasted rain chance isn’t enough to ruin any holiday plans including any fireworks. Daytime temperatures will meet heatwave criteria as both Saturday and Sunday we will be in those low 90s for many areas once again.

Next Week: No major changes to the forecast; we are keeping our eye on an Atlantic low climbing up the East coast that could provide us with some rain by the middle of next week. For now, we are keeping our probability of precipitation low (20%) for these days and increasing our humidity a bit.