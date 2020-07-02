Wednesday Night Forecast | Mild & Quiet Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our first day of July started off with early morning fog that was slow to mix out early this morning. One our sky turned clearer, temperatures had the opportunity to rise into those upper 80s once again, just briefly touching 90° in a few locations. Light Northerly winds have kept our stalled out front South of us while a low wedged up to the NE has provided occasional downpours and Summer storms to neighboring States. Tonight we remain quiet in NCWV with temperatures staying in the low to mid-60s overnight into tomorrow morning. Early morning fog and haze may be an issue again for Thursday’s start.

Thursday & Friday: High pressure takes control bringing us strong sunshine to finish off the week. Temperatures continue to rise into the low 90s across our region with very little cloud cover. UV index will be very high so be sure to take breaks in the shade and keep your sunscreen handy. Heat index values won’t be too bad with lower humidity but keep an eye on heat-sensitive groups.

This Weekend: Keeping rain chances fairly low; a system that was along the Atlantic coast will be pushed out by our drier air from Thursday and Friday. With constant heat, we may see enough lifting for cloud developing and a few showers to spark up during Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Temperatures flirting with the mid-90s in some spots so it is essential to limit your time outdoors.