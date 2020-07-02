Advertisement

West Virginia governor agrees to debate Salango in October

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections, the incumbent Republican’s campaign said Wednesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Ben Salango before they face off in the November elections, the incumbent Republican’s campaign said Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Justice declined to debate his GOP opponents ahead of the June primary elections, calling it a “waste of time.”

A statement from the Justice campaign said the debate will be hosted by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and will take place in October.

Salango, a lawyer and Kanawha County Commissioner, narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. Salango said he is excited to debate Justice.

