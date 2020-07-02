WV Lottery
WV Lottery
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
5-5-0-2
(five, five, zero, two)
04-22-24-30-35, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 4
(four, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(fifteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million