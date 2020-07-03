Advertisement

49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia Friday evening

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,126

As of 5 p.m., there have been 180,597 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,126 total cases and 93 deaths, according to health officials

DHHR officials say 637 cases are currently active, and 2,396 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 25 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. 11 patients are in ICU, and four patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (450/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (143/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (233/5), Kanawha (324/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (63/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (45/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (193/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/16), Putnam (60/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (103/8), Wyoming (7/0).

