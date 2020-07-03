Advertisement

American Legion holds first responders appreciation event before the 4th of July weekend

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

Children had were given a lollipop kit that they they could take home and assemble.

While first responders were invited to pick up a snack bag to enjoy during their shift.

A member of the junior auxiliary for the American Legion, Kylie Trent, said this event allowed them to share their appreciation for not only law enforcement, but for those in the area. 

“We just wanted to let the police officers and the first responders know and the community know that we’re here to back them up through this hard time,” Trent said.

The group was  along the corner of Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Trent said they had close to 100 visitors stop by.

