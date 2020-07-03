Central West Virginia DMV now open for appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment.

Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers, according to a news release.

Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local kiosk, or a sheriff’s department. Additional title work may be done through local title and licensing agencies across the state.

Customers can make appointments at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.

Vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have been extended through August 1. Instruction permits have been extended through September 30.

