Advertisement

Central West Virginia DMV now open for appointments

Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment.

Other services the office is offering by appointment are driver’s license testing, dealer salesperson testing, new driver’s licenses and ID cards, and out-of-state transfers, according to a news release.

Any other services, such as license renewals, can be completed through the mail or online or by visiting a local kiosk, or a sheriff’s department. Additional title work may be done through local title and licensing agencies across the state.

Customers can make appointments at go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.

Vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have been extended through August 1. Instruction permits have been extended through September 30.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fourth of July Festivities in North Central West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fireworks shows in North Central West Virginia

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

WDTV

West Virginia libraries now drug-free

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A new bill passed in West Virginia made libraries a drug-free zone.

Latest News

News

WVU reports 13 new coronavirus cases, at least 10 are students

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Mon County Health Department and WVU report 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported. At least 10 of those cases are students.

News

Injuries reported in Quiet Dell two-vehicle accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
Emergency officials report injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Quiet Dell Thursday night.

News

How to avoid skin irritation by face coverings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After Governor Jim Justice announced that wearing a mask in public may be mandatory Thursday afternoon, local experts say facial coverings cause skin irritation for some and provides new and and easy ways to avoid it.

News

Marion County Clerk Janice Cosco resigns after 39 years of public service

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One of the most veteran employees of the county announced her resignation Thursday morning. Read her parting words to the county.

News

House Call Bonus Question: July 4 safety

Updated: 20 hours ago
Dr. Kyle Hurst shares way to stay safe on July 4.

News

Myrtle Beach City Council approves face mask mandate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
Myrtle Beach City Council has approved a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in certain public places.