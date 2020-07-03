Fourth of July Festivities in North Central West Virginia

(WDTV) - Looking to watch some fireworks this holiday weekend? While some towns in North Central West Virginia have canceled their celebrations, some will still have celebrations.

Here is a list of who’s having a Fourth of July celebration in our area.

Saturday, July 4:

- Weston: The Weston Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fireworks celebration starting at 10:15. The fire department originally announced they were going to cancel the show. However, they announced on Facebook that there will be a show after they received $6,000 from donors in the community to cover the cost.

- Stonewall Resort: Stonewall Resort announced that it will host its annual, lakeside Independence fireworks show on Saturday, July 4. The show will start at 9:45 p.m. According to the resort, the event will only be available to guests staying overnight in the resort lodge, cottages or campground, using personal watercraft on the lake, or participating in a special community dinner and fireworks watch party at Lightburns Restaurant because of the need to employ social distancing precautions and to adhere to safety protocols. More information can be found here.

- Fairmont: Palantine Park in Fairmont will be hosting their Independence Day celebrations. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be music from Byron “Six Six” Cooper, Bruce Springsteen tribute band Jersey and 3AM Tokyo. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

- Morgantown: Celebration of America event sponsored by Triple S. Harley Davidson will be from 1-10 p.m. at Mylan Park. According to the event posted on Facebook, attendees will be able to enjoy a baseball game, live music, a movie, and fireworks all free to the public

Sunday, July 5:

- Buckhannon: The city of Buckhannon will be hosting a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. The fireworks show will begin at nightfall. Those watching are encouraged to social distance. You can find more information here.

If you know of Fourth of July celebrations taking place in the area that isn’t listed in this article, please email news@wdtv.com.

