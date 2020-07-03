Health officials report 24 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 3,077.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 179,995 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,077 total cases and 93 deaths.

DHHR officials say 599 cases are currently active and 2,385 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 23 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Ten patients are in ICU, and 5 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (444/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (139/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (21/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (66/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (230/5), Kanawha (323/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (61/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (181/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (100/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (28/1), Preston (68/15), Putnam (59/1), Raleigh (54/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (102/8), Wyoming (7/0).

