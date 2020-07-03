Kansas Football Pauses Voluntary Workouts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas football has suspended its voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19. The school is asking players and staff to quarantine for the next 14 days.

In two weeks, KU will conduct COVID-19 tests again to determine if practices can resume. The spike in cases occurred after the school confirmed 11 cases on June 20.

Four student-athletes on other sports teams have gotten the coronavirus and a total of 45 athletes are currently quarantining. The school conducted a total of 164 tests.

