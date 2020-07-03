Local bike shop struggles to sell new bikes

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Fat Tire Cycle and Sport is hit by the pandemic in more ways than one.

Like many bike shops across the country, bikes have been on high demand, but shop owner Matthew Bennett says that he’s suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

Bennett says the coronavirus increased bike sales earlier this year, but now there are no new bikes and certain parts for repairs take months to come to the store.

"The supply chain is completely decimated so now we can't get new bikes in to resell during peak season and now we have trouble even getting parts to repair bikes that we have in here," Bennett said.

When the coronavirus hit its peak earlier this year, so did bike sales but things took a turn.

Bennett says virtually all of the bikes in his shop are bikes not being sold, but getting some type of repair.

“Last year at this time, this store would have 60 almost 70 new bikes, now we have one,” Bennett said.

Bennett says he misses out on five bike sales on average per day.

"The pain is just now starting for us," Bennett said.

The bike shop owner says that he might have to make adjustments in the coming months due to the uncertain time.

Adjustments may include applying for the payment protection plan.

Bennett says that he is trying to get as many common parts as he can to fix the bikes he has in his store.

