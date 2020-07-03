Advertisement

Morgantown Police investigating shooting incident

(Police Lights)
(Police Lights)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting incident after man was shot in the chest Thursday.

The Morgantown Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital about a gunshot wound at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim, a 19-year-old man from Morgantown, had been shot in the chest once and sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. First responders were not notified.

According to police, the shooting happened on Arlington Street.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7522.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House Call: Firework Safety

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Every Fourth of July Holiday, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks—devastating burns, injuries, fires, and even death.

State

W.Va. DNR, Wildlife Federation cancel 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia Wildlife Federation have canceled the state’s 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Central West Virginia DMV now open for appointments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Flatwoods Department of Motor Vehicles office is now offering title and license plate services by appointment.

News

Fourth of July Festivities in North Central West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fireworks shows in North Central West Virginia

Latest News

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

WDTV

West Virginia libraries now drug-free

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A new bill passed in West Virginia made libraries a drug-free zone.

News

WVU reports 13 new coronavirus cases, at least 10 are students

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Mon County Health Department and WVU report 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported. At least 10 of those cases are students.

News

Injuries reported in Quiet Dell two-vehicle accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
Emergency officials report injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Quiet Dell Thursday night.

News

How to avoid skin irritation by face coverings

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
After Governor Jim Justice announced that wearing a mask in public may be mandatory Thursday afternoon, local experts say facial coverings cause skin irritation for some and provides new and and easy ways to avoid it.