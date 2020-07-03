Morgantown Police investigating shooting incident

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Police are investigating a shooting incident after man was shot in the chest Thursday.

The Morgantown Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital about a gunshot wound at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim, a 19-year-old man from Morgantown, had been shot in the chest once and sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. First responders were not notified.

According to police, the shooting happened on Arlington Street.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7522.

