Washenitz Takes “Lock in with Marley” Worldwide

Fairmont Senior rising junior trained athletes from seven countries Wednesday
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior rising junior Marley Washenitz has taken her basketball training sessions from her garage to now around the world.

After creating the idea in April, Washenitz partnered with E-Play, a global basketball analytics company, and trained 70 youngsters from seven different countries on Wednesday. Trainers with professional basketball playing experience joined the workouts to help lead drills and give tips.

The sessions are a part of E-Play’s Hoops at Home live program. Those interested in joining the workouts can sign up for free at ePlay.us.

This year, Washenitz was a first team all-state selection averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds per game and led the Polar Bears to the state tournament. She has also already received an offer to play basketball at WVU.

