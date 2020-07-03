West Virginia libraries now drug-free

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A new bill passed in West Virginia made libraries a drug-free zone.

Drugs are now prohibited within 200 feet of any public library. Previously there were no rules protecting libraries from drug use.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library released a statement thanking representatives for passing the bill.

Edward Pride Administrative Coordinator for the library said safety is the first concern for libraries, and that’s why this bill is so important to him.

“Our first priority is always a person’s safety and we want to make sure every single person comes into the library to use the library,” he added.

Pride also said he hoped more people would visit the library.

