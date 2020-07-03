W.Va. DNR, Wildlife Federation cancel 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Wildlife Federation have canceled the state’s 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s celebration was scheduled for Sept. 19-20.

West Virginia DNR officials said in a news release that registered vendors will be contacted and issued a refund.

“We are extremely saddened to cancel this event, but we are prioritizing the health and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers,” said Kayla Donathan, the DNR’s event coordinator. “While we won’t be able to celebrate in person this year, like we’re used to, we want to encourage West Virginians to spend that weekend honoring our state’s outdoor heritage by participating in an outdoor activity or visiting a state park.”

According to DNR officials, West Virginia’s National Hunting and Fishing Days is the state’s largest hunting and fishing show. The event features big buck and trophy fish displays and hundreds of hunting and fishing vendors, as well as provides family friendly activities, such as the outdoor youth challenge.

The next National Hunting and Fishing Days event is scheduled for Sept. 18-19, 2021.

