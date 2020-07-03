Advertisement

W.Va. outdoors officials remind hunters to read new rules

West Virginia natural resource officials on Thursday asked hunters and trappers to make themselves aware of new regulations that went into effect this week. (Courtesy: MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia natural resource officials on Thursday asked hunters and trappers to make themselves aware of new regulations that went into effect this week.

In a statement, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel said the new rules started July 1 and are posted on the agency’s website.

“Because there are numerous changes that will take effect during the turkey, bear and deer seasons, I want to encourage folks to carefully review these new regulations as they get ready for their fall hunting adventures,” he said.

The department has changed dates for antlerless deer, fall wild turkey and black bear seasons, according to a news release. Also, limits on the number of apprentice hunting and trapping licenses a person can purchase have been removed. A full list of the new regulations can be found online.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

