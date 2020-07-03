WVU reports 13 new coronavirus cases, at least 10 are students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mononogalia County Health Department and WVU report 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported. At least 10 of those cases are students.

The origin of the small outbreak is not certain, but several of those infected were known to have visited WVU Health Sciences Morgantown and Eastern Campuses in the last seven days.

The university reports extensive contract tracing and investigations are underway.

