Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 181,324 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County. “On this Independence Day, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (452/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (144/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (60/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (22/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (69/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (234/5), Kanawha (326/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (64/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (46/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (19/3), Monongalia (194/14), Monroe (13/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (12/1), Ohio (102/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (29/1), Preston (69/16), Putnam (61/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (166/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (107/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

Hunting season changes in West Virginia

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on July 1.

News

American Legion holds first responders appreciation event before the 4th of July weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Local bike shop struggles to sell new bikes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Like many bike shops across the country, bikes have been on high demand, but shop owner Matthew Bennett says that he’s suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

News

Heritage Christian School releases guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

Latest News

News

Governor Justice to use CARES Act funding for road repairs

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Governor Justice to use CARES Act funds to repair roads, local leaders raise concerns

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom asked the Department of Transportation how repairing roads helps coronavirus patients.

News

House Call: Firework safety

Updated: 19 hours ago
House Call airs every Friday on 5 News at 5:30.

News

House Call: Firework Safety

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Every Fourth of July Holiday, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks—devastating burns, injuries, fires, and even death.

State

W.Va. DNR, Wildlife Federation cancel 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Liz Newton
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia Wildlife Federation have canceled the state’s 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Days event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Morgantown Police investigating shooting incident

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
The Morgantown Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital about a gunshot wound at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.