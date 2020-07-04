Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths

COVID-19 cases by county, July 4
COVID-19 cases by county, July 4(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (460/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (147/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (67/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (63/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (23/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (70/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (236/5), Kanawha (327/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (67/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (20/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (48/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (216/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (104/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (55/1), Randolph (167/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (114/1), Wetzel (12/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (111/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

