Donald Gene Myers

Donald G. Myers, 84, of Fairmont, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 02, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1935, in Fairmont, a son of the late Paul L. and Thelma M. (Wood) Myers.After graduating from East Fairmont High School, Donald went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force. He was a Tech Sergeant at Minot, AFB, North Dakota; he was also a Flight Chief, 32nd Cameron, directly responsible for high quality maintenance of 6F-106A/B aircrafts and the activities and training of 18 non-commissioned officers and airmen. He was outstanding in exemplifying top military standards. He served eight years active duty and four years in the reserves.After retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Aeromac in Bridgeport for a short time and then at the Chapel Coal Company. He then spent 12 years at Westinghouse/North American Philips and then went to Martinka Mines, where he retired in 1992 as a General Maintenance Supervisor to help care for his loving mother.He was a craftsman in making furniture and pen-making. He made pens for hundreds of people and enjoyed giving them away. He made beautiful furniture.He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather anyone could ask for. He loved his family and his church family. He was a member of the Jewel City Church and he proudly told everyone how much he loved the Lord. He particularly loved Pastor Robert and Pastor Aaron and bragged on them all the time to everyone.He was a kind and gentle man, and the love of his wife’s life.Donald is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Naomi J. (McIntire) Myers.He is also survived by son, Donald G. Myers Jr. and wife Regina, of Fairmont; daughters, Lisa K. Hastings, of Florida, and Belinda L. Nuzum and husband B.J., of Fairmont; grandchildren: Donald G. Myers III, Nicole Keener and husband Adam, Louie Mabin and wife Abby, Taylor Hastings, Nikki Nuzum, Brooklyn Nuzum, and Blair Nuzum; great-grandchildren: Colbi Vangilder, Holt Keener, Harper Mabin, and Cameron Mabin; as well as many loving friends and neighbors.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Jordan Michelle Hastings.Naomi would like to thank Donnie, Lisa, and Belinda for all the love and help they provided in trying times. They are wonderful children. A special thanks to Nicole and Colbi for all the love they showed their Pap. He loved them as his own. God received a special angel. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m., and at Jewel City Church, 511 Jewel City Blvd., Meadowbrook, on Tuesday, July 07, 2020, from 10 a.m., until the service at 12:00 p.m., at the church, with Pastors Robert Shingleton and Aaron Cayton officiating. Interment will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton with Full Military Honors conducted by the United States Airforce and the Marion County Veteran’s Council Honor Guard.Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.