Fourth of July Evening Forecast

Perfect Firecracker Weather!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -After a hot day, temperatures will finally cool off to the 70s tonight, with some light cloud cover. But with a high-pressure system in place, the weather will be warm and calm tonight with no expected rainfall for the next few days. Some light moisture will move in overnight allowing for some river fog and mountain fog to be in place going into the overnight hours and early morning hours.

Sunday: The hot streak continues with another day in the 90′s as there will be more sunshine than clouds with dry conditions. High: 92

Early Next Week: Light rain chances are possible with forecast highs in the mid 90′s for all of next week with plenty of sunshine with a greater chance for storms near the weekend.

