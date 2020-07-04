Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to “making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality.” The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. The move mirrors one by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco is making another comeback. The popular Indians pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of last season while battling leukemia. The 33-year-old is in remission but he's at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Carrasco has the blessing of the team's medical staff to play as baseball resumes, and he's thankful his teammates will look out for him. Carrasco spent the months since baseball was paused by working out at his home in Florida. He even installed a mound near his front yard so he could throw.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds resumed with a familiar scene: hitters slapping batting-practice pitches around Great American Ball Park while a mash-up of disco, rap and Motown reverberated. It looked and sounded like baseball, but felt very different in many ways. Manager David Bell hadn't slept well the last few days, anxious over how to hit a restart button on a shortened season while keeping players safe from COVID-19. Outfielder Nick Senzel is worried about whether major league players will be cautious when they go out in public, so not to catch and spread the coronavirus.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the request says agent Drew Rosenhaus has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade tight end and former first-round draft pick David Njoku. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity says the Browns have no plans to move Njoku. Rosenhaus told ESPN that “it is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time.” Njoku has caught 93 passes and scored nine touchdowns in three seasons.

SEATTLE (AP) — The majority of Major League Soccer players will be taking part when the league resumes play next week with a tournament in Florida. For some like Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose, that will include balancing underlying health concerns with the opportunity to take the field again. Rose has Type 1 diabetes, putting him at a higher risk of complications if he contracts the coronavirus. Another player going into the tournament with underlying health concerns is Seattle's Jordan Morris, who is also diabetic. Columbus goalkeeper Matt Lampson is high risk after having survived cancer.