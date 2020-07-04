Hunting season changes in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on July 1.

New regulations for the 2020-2021 hunting season introduce many changes, but none of them due to COVID-19.

Gary Foster, Assistant Chief of Game Management, said, “There were no changes that were based upon the effects of COVID-19.”

Foster added decisions were made were based on harvest numbers from the previous season.

One of the changes is an extension on to 2021′s spring turkey season. The season typically lasts four weeks, but will now be a five-week season ending on Sunday, May 23.

Foster said this change should not endanger West Virginia’s turkey population according to their most recent data.

“It shows a really stable population and we feel that those additional days will not affect the wild turkey population,” Foster mentioned.

Foster said a few Sundays were added to other seasons as well to give hunters more opportunity to hunt on their weekends.

Another big difference this season was hunters may use leashed dogs to track deer and bear.

These guidelines are available at any West Virginia DNR office.

